Pence, Palestine, and The People’s Party

Today, Francesca talks presidential candidates not named Joe Biden or Donald Trump. Mike Pence is play-acting tough guy on a motorcycle for the Road & Roast in Iowa ahead of his imminent announcement that he wants America to be his new “Mother.” Then Dr. Cornel West throws his hat in the ring for president by pairing with a very fringe political party better known for calling other leftists out online than actual organizing. Nelini Stamp of Working Families Party joins Francesca to dig into it all. Then, Noura Erakat joins to talk about the irony of the Israeli uprising against anti-democratic measures, while ignoring the daily subjugation of the Palestinian people. Why is Biden doubling down on Trump’s record in the region? Finally, Trump throws shade on the “war on woke” in the Small D Energy primary season.

Nelini Stamp, Director of Strategy & Partnerships with Working Families Party

Noura Erakat, Associate professor at Rutgers University, human rights attorney, editor of Jadaliyya, and author of Justice for Some: Law and in the Question of Palestine

