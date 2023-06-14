Florida Man Arrested

×

Bathroom boxes, ballroom boxes, all of Trump’s beautiful mind documents that he wanted to keep from his former job have finally caught up with him and fast. Francesca looks at the best parts of the 38-count indictment. Then writer, showrunner and WGA board of directors member Justin Halpern joins to talk about the second month of the writer’s strike. What are the writers of our favorite shows demanding of the massive greedy corporations that run Hollywood studios? Finally, a former intelligence whistleblower says the U.S. has alien aircraft. Nato and Francesca have some questions.

Featuring: Nato Green

Justin Halpern

The Bitchuation Room Streams LIVE every TUESDAY and FRIDAY at 1/4pmEST on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/franifio and Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/franifio

Support The Bitchuation Room by becoming a Patron: www.patreon.com/bitchuationroom to get special perks and listen/watchback privileges of the Friday *BONUS BISH*

Tip the show via Venmo: @TBR-LIVE Cash-App: @TBRLIVE

Music by Nick Stargu

Follow The Bitchuation Room on Twitter @BitchuationPod

Get your TBR merch: www.bitchuationroom.com