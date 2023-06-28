Psychos & Psychedelics

×

Hunter Biden pleads GUILTY! But his crimes aren’t nearly as intriguing as Republicans have promised as they scramble to find some pretext to impeach Joe Biden. Where there’s a will, there’s not always evidence. Sam Seder of The Majority Report breaks down the whole Hunter Biden controversy or lack thereof. Then, Democratic presidential candidate RFK Jr. joined Joe Rogan on his podcast to spout anti-vaccine nonsense. What has Kennedy tapped into and should we be concerned? Then the pod’s first drag queen guest, Maebe A. Girl, joins Francesca to discuss her run or Congress, and how Los Angeles is becoming a scary breeding ground for anti-gay hate groups. Finally, does MDMA cure racism? What other drugs could chill out our worst political figures?

Featuring:

Sam Seder, host of The Majority Report https://twitter.com/SamSeder

Maebe A. Girl, Silverlake Neighborhood Council & candidate for CA-0 https://twitter.com/Maebe_A_Girl

Donate to Maebe’s campaign: https://maebeagirlforcongress.org/

The Bitchuation Room Streams LIVE every TUESDAY and FRIDAY at 1/4pmEST on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/franifio and Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/franifio

Support The Bitchuation Room by becoming a Patron: www.patreon.com/bitchuationroom to get special perks and listen/watchback privileges of the Friday *BONUS BISH*

Tip the show via Venmo: @TBR-LIVE Cash-App: @TBRLIVE

Music by Nick Stargu

Follow The Bitchuation Room on Twitter @BitchuationPod

Get your TBR merch: www.bitchuationroom.com