The Means of Seduction

Entertainment workers aren’t messing around. From writers to actors and now VFX artists and reality show stars, Hollywood is serious about the class war. Add to that hotel and city workers and Los Angeles is in full-blown hot labor summer. Comedian James Fritz and host of Power Report Panels Dan Evans join Francesca to talk about even Billy Crystal getting down. Then, why children are dying in industrial accidents and might soon be serving alcohol in Wisconsin. Finally, we predict what’s to come of Trump's latest and most serious indictment. Will he go to prison or become the next president. Or both?

Featuring:

Dan Evans, host of Power Report Panels

James Fritz, comedian. Watch his special: Still Together

