Lock Him Up

Donald Trump has now been indicted four times (though this was recorded before the most recent Georgia indictment). The hosts discuss why this is different from the Mueller investigation, how Trump might escape justice by dragging it out until after the election, and Ulysses S. Grant’s view on what happens to people who attempt to overthrow the government, plus some more optimistic news.

