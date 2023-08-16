Deep Fried Democracy

×

Despite another indictment, Trump leads the pack of anti-woke weirdos trying to nab the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Francesca is joined by Dave Weigel to talk about the spectacle of the Iowa State Fair, and what, if any, impact the massive Fulton county indictments will have on his Teflon reputation among his supporters. Also in the room is Lola Blanc, musician and host of the podcast Trust Me, to unpack some of the juicy details in DA Fani Willis’ massive RICO indictment of 18 Trumpers including the jefe himself. Then, the wildfires on Maui only worsen a rift between rich and poor, native and non-native, tourist snorkeler and person trying to survive that has been brewing since Hawaii was colonized. Finally, an all-musical edition of The Cringies featuring a rapping Vivek Ramaswamy and new MAGA musical psyop Oliver Anthony, who sings about how we're being ripped off by … short fat people who want to eat cookies?

Featuring:

Dave Weigel, https://twitter.com/daveweigel

Lola Blanc, https://twitter.com/oohlalola

