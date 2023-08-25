Liberalism Versus Socialism

×

How is socialism related to liberalism? In this unlocked bonus episode, the hosts discuss two works on this question: “The Relationship Between Liberalism and Socialism,” by Ed Rooksby, and “Why I Am Not A Liberal,” by Liam Kofi Bright. They discuss how liberalism evolved, if socialism contradicts it or evolves out of it, and why billionaires are ontologically unhappy.

Left Anchor is co-hosted by Ryan Cooper, the Prospect’s managing editor, and Alexi the Greek. You can subscribe to, rate, and review the show on Apple Podcasts and Stitcher, and receive bonus content by supporting the podcast on Patreon, or by joining the Prospect as a Power level member.