Barbie Reconsidered

×

Now that the initial dust has settled around Barbie and its tremendous success, the hosts discuss it as a film, its political strengths and shortcomings, and what it represents about the state of creative media in the United States. Subscribe here to hear the full episode.

Left Anchor is co-hosted by Ryan Cooper, the Prospect’s managing editor, and Alexi the Greek. You can subscribe to, rate, and review the show on Apple Podcasts and Stitcher, and receive bonus content by supporting the podcast on Patreon, or by joining the Prospect as a Power level member.