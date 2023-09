In this episode of the Prospect’s Generations podcast, executive editor David Dayen joins co-founder Robert Kuttner to discuss Joe Biden’s age. How diminished are his capacities, how much does that matter, and is there any realistic chance of replacing him on the ballot without unleashing chaos in the Democratic Party? Listen to find out.

