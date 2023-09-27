Hooked on Bidenomics

×

No Justice, No Jeeps! The UAW strikes and President Biden tries to curry workers’ favor. But union President Shawn Fain won't be wooed so easily. David Dayen, executive editor of the Prospect, joins Francesca in The Bitchuation Room to explain the ins and outs of the strike and how green energy is wrongly being pitted against good jobs. And scabs repenting in “real time” as both Drew Barrymore and Bill Maher reverse their decisions to bring back their talk shows in the midst of the actors and writers' strikes. Then, climate protests coincide with a UN summit that doesn't involve the oil and gas industries. Imagine that. Finally, actors are auctioning off mundane tasks for strike funds. What would we want which actor to do for us? *wink*

*Catch Francesca and Matt Lieb LIVE at the Punchline in San Francisco on Tuesday October 17th! Tickets: bit.ly/3OCzLiB

Featuring:

Erin Lennox

David Dayen

The Bitchuation Room Streams LIVE every TUESDAY and FRIDAY at 1/4pmEST on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/franifio and Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/franifio

Support The Bitchuation Room by becoming a Patron: www.patreon.com/bitchuationroom to get special perks and listen/watchback privileges of the Friday *BONUS BISH*

Tip the show via Venmo: @TBR-LIVE Cash-App: @TBRLIVE

Music by Nick Stargu

Follow The Bitchuation Room on Twitter @BitchuationPod

Get your TBR merch: www.bitchuationroom.com