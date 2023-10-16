The War on Gaza

×

Today the hosts interview David Klion about Gaza—what has happened on the ground, the immediate and historical contexts, whether this marks the end of Benjamin Netanyahu’s career, and if Israel can learn that the occupation is at the root of its most intractable security problems.

Check out David's article in n+1 here.

