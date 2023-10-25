Greta Is Always Right

×

The majority of Americans want diplomacy and ceasefire in in Gaza. Many of those people are Jewish, though the media and Israeli propaganda would have you believe otherwise. Organizer Rafael Shimunov joins Francesca to talk about his journey from Zionism to standing against occupation, and responds to the current Hollywood celeb standoff between calls for ceasefire and calls to unconditionally support Israel. Then, author Liza Featherstone explains how DSA in New York fought their butts off to win a massive climate change victory: getting publicly-controlled renewable energy projects. Finally an edition of The Cringeys: Israeli government.

Rafael Shimunov, https://twitter.com/rafaelshimunov

Liza Featherstone, https://twitter.com/lfeatherz

Read Liza's article here: New York Socialists Won Big On Climate. How Did It Happen?

