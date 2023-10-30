Who Is Mike Johnson?

×

The hosts continue their discussion of the latest from Gaza and the bleak prospects for anything good coming out of the Netanyahu government. Then they discuss the new dark horse Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, his extreme right-wing record, and the fact that he’s facing the same problems that felled Kevin McCarthy last month. Finally they talk about how Republicans have rigged the North Carolina legislative districts to make voting entirely pointless in terms of who controls the state legislature.

