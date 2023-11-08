Polls and AIPAC Trolls

×

A year out from the 2024 presidential election and Trump is somehow polling better than Biden. Might it have something to do with the fact that Americans are sick of money for wars abroad while being gouged at home? Usamah Andrabi, comms director for Justice Democrats, joins Francesca to make sense of the no good very bad Biden polling in swing states and which voters are turning on him. Then, the Israel lobby goes hard at students in campus groups advocating for a ceasefire in Gaza, because that seems like a good use of time instead of, you know, trying to save lives. (Also this is episode 206 not 207 as stated by Francesca who needs a good night's sleep).

Usamah Andrabi

