The Bill Gates Behemoth

We’re talking Gaza’s hospitals, trolling Lindsay Graham’s staffers, and Joe Manchin resigning with comedian Dina Hashem. Then journalist Tim Schwab joins to talk all about so-called benevolent billionaire Bill Gates and why his foundation’s work amounts to paternalistic political influence buying. Finally Francesca and Dina discuss Israeli propaganda and the new fentanyl angle to Hamas hysteria.

Featuring:

Dina Hashem: @dinahashem_

Watch Dina's Special: “Dark Little Whispers”

Tim Schwab: @TimothyWSchwab

Buy Tim's book: The Bill Gates Problem

Music by Nick Stargu

