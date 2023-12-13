Project 2025

THE BITCHUATION ROOM IS BACK AT SF SKETCHFEST on Sunday January 28th at 7pm with Miles Gray of The Daily Zeitgeist, Emma Vigeland of The Majority Report and Nato Green. Get tickets here: https://sched.co/1VUtt
Francesca will also be doing stand up on Saturday January 28th at 7pm at Lost Church in San Francisco with Nato Green and others. Get tickets here: https://sched.co/1VUwM
The Bitchuation Room Streams LIVE every TUESDAY and FRIDAY at 1/4pmEST on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/franifio and Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/franifio
Support The Bitchuation Room by becoming a Patron: www.patreon.com/bitchuationroom to get special perks and listen/watchback privileges of the Friday *BONUS BISH*
Tip the show via Venmo: @TBR-LIVE Cash-App: @TBRLIVE
Music by Nick Stargu
Follow The Bitchuation Room on Twitter @BitchuationPod
Get your TBR merch: www.bitchuationroom.com