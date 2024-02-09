The House Republican Pratfall

×

This time we’ve got David Dayen to talk about House Republicans’ failed effort to impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, pass an immigration bill, or get through military aid to Israel, as well as David’s piece about the failings of American democracy.

