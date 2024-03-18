Boycott Meets World

×

One of the most effective ways to resist Israel’s crimes is through boycott, divestment and sanctions or BDS. Activist and artist Samir Eskanda joins Francesca to explain how campaigns to economically and culturally isolate Israel are winning. Then comedian Mohanad Elsheiky talks Gaza while on the precipice of a ground invasion of Rafah. Biden says there is no red line that would make him cut off weapons to Israel. And then Boeing's no good very bad week has us all scared of flying. And finally, a new game: Wrong Answers Only edition: Kate Middleton's botched family photo.

