How Merrick Garland Appeased Trump

×

The host interview Michael from the 5-4 podcast about the big New York Times report on how Garland dithered on the Trump prosecution, plus the Texas immigration controversy, and the upcoming Chevron doctrine case. Subscribe here to listen to the full episode.

Left Anchor is co-hosted by Ryan Cooper, the Prospect’s managing editor, and Alexi the Greek. You can subscribe to, rate, and review the show on Apple Podcasts and Stitcher, and receive bonus content by supporting the podcast on Patreon, or by joining the Prospect as a Power level member.