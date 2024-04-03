Hot Wars, Cold Wars

×

Israel’s war crimes threaten to drag the U.S. into a hot wars in the Middle East, while a TikTok ban sparks a tech Cold War with China. Journalist and author Jacob Silverman joins Francesca to explain why a TikTok forced sale misses the mark on data safety while putting us on a path to a hostile future with China. Add to that the fact that a right-wing billionaire might be a buyer and the whole thing is a mess for average people. Then comedian Gianmarco Soresi on the blacklisting in entertainment over criticizing Israel, and why far right podcasters who've dabbled in anti-semitic conspiracy theories are now calling Israel's actions a genocide. Speaking of conspiracy theories, how bout that solar eclipse? What will happen...?

Featuring:

Gianmarco Soresi, comedian

Jacob Silverman, journalist & author

