The Republican Impeachment Flop

Remember when Republicans were going to “IMPEACH BIDEN?” Whatever happened to that? Sam Seder of The Majority Report joins to explain the indicted informant, the 1023, and the absence of evidence not being evidence of absence or whatever Rumsfeld used to say. Then, Iran’s strike on Israel has us all wondering if we’re on the brink of WW3 and whether Biden has finally reached his limit with genocide. Then, Javier Milei and Elon Musk have a meeting of minds and dicks in Austin and we try and imagine “a worse duo.”

Featuring:

Sam Seder

Host of The Majority Report

