The State of Protest

In the ‘greatest democracy on Earth,’ the right to protest is being deeply criminalized. Journalist Adam Federman joins Francesca to explain the repressive collusion between private industry, the FBI and local law enforcement and the through-line from Keystone XL to Palestine movements. Then, comedian Kate Willet discusses some bad polling for Biden despite more reasons that a second Trump term would be absolutely unhinged. And finally, AI dating concierges? Are we just reinventing the human experience?
Kate Willett, comedian
Kate Willett, comedian
