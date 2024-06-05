×

Cities are without drinking water, planes are coming apart and trains are derailing. If your community hasn’t already been affected it is a corporate crime scene waiting to happen. Max Alvarez, editor at The Real News Network, joins Francesca to talk everything from East Palestine to Atlanta. Then, Trump is a convict according to New York law, and is now promising a second administration even more unhinged. And Biden proposes a ceasefire in Gaza but neither Israel nor Hamas have agreed to it, and finally good news from around the world in “You Love to See It.”

Featuring:

Max Alvarez, editor of The Real News

Read: Echoes of East Palestine in the Key Bridge Collapse

Will Weldon, comedian

I Hate Bill Maher Podcast

