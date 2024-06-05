Corporate Crime Scene

An epidemic of crime and mismanagement has ruined things from drinking water to airplanes.

by

Cities are without drinking water, planes are coming apart and trains are derailing. If your community hasn’t already been affected it is a corporate crime scene waiting to happen. Max Alvarez, editor at The Real News Network, joins Francesca to talk everything from East Palestine to Atlanta. Then, Trump is a convict according to New York law, and is now promising a second administration even more unhinged. And Biden proposes a ceasefire in Gaza but neither Israel nor Hamas have agreed to it, and finally good news from around the world in “You Love to See It.”

Featuring:

Max Alvarez, editor of The Real News

Read: Echoes of East Palestine in the Key Bridge Collapse

Will Weldon, comedian

I Hate Bill Maher Podcast

