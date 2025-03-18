Trump’s Assault on Universities

×

Today we are bringing back David Austin Walsh to talk about the Trump/Musk attack on American higher education—not just DEI programs, but advanced science and research of any kind. Why are they doing this and what damage will it cause?

Check out David's book Taking America Back: The Conservative Movement and the Far Right here, our previous interview with him here, and Chuck Schumer's ridiculous interview with The New York Times here.

