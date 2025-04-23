Pete Hegseth Is Crashing Out

×

As suspected, Signalgate was only the beginning. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has been discussing war plans on insecure chats that have his wife and brother on them but it's all FAKE NEWS. Meanwhile, JD Vance is busy killing the pope which makes him a real Catholic now, and we remember maybe the dopest pope there ever was? Plus, Francesca bitches about 501c3s folding under authoritarianism, and NY Working Families Party director Jasmine Gripper explains how New Yorkers must vote in the ranked choice vote primary! DON'T RANK CUOMO, PEOPLE.

Featuring:

Jason Selvig, The Good Liars

Jasmine Gripper, NY Working Families Party

Live shows:

April 23rd -PASADENA Francesca will be at The Ice House in Pasadena for New World Disorder with Gareth Reynolds and more. Get tickets here: https://www.showclix.com/event/new-world-disorder-04-23-25-7-45-pm

May 7th - SAN FRANCISCO- Francesca and Matt Lieb are coming to Cobb’s Comedy Club San Francisco. Get your tickets here: https://tr.ee/ImZ_W42k_U

May 30th- LOS ANGELES -- The Bitchuation Room will be LIVE in Los Angeles on May 30th at The Elysian Theater. Get tickets here: https://www.elysiantheater.com/shows/bitchuationroom

The Bitchuation Room Streams LIVE every TUESDAY and FRIDAY at 1/4pmEST on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/franifio and Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/franifio

Support The Bitchuation Room by becoming a Patron: www.patreon.com/bitchuationroom to get special perks and listen/watchback privileges of the Friday *BONUS BISH*

Tip the show via Venmo: @TBR-LIVE Cash-App: @TBRLIVE

Music by Nick Stargu

Follow The Bitchuation Room on Twitter @BitchuationPod

Get your TBR merch: www.bitchuationroom.com