Losing The BLM Narrative, Winning The Planetary Fight

Five years after the George Floyd uprisings we reflect on how police killings are up along with the copaganda. Then, will GOP Senators tank Trumps MAGA Murder Bill because they’re… principled?! Comedian Mike Drucker joins Francesca to talk about all that and the bizarre search of Democratic party to find the ‘Joe Rogan of the left’... or of neoliberalism. Then we interview Malcolm Harris, author of “What’s Left: Three Paths Through the Planetary Crisis” about a unifying approach to addressing climate change. Oh and the Gaza horrors continue. Download the 5 Calls app and call your reps to tell them to renounce all Israel lobby funds.

Malcolm Harris, author

Mike Drucker, comedian

LOS ANGELES, May 30 - The Bitchuation Room will be LIVE in Los Angeles on May 30th at The Elysian Theater. Get tickets here.

