America Is Pottersville

The Left Anchor hosts discuss the politics of one of America’s best-loved movies.

by

This is a Prospect vacation week, so we’re reposting one of our favorite episodes about one of our favorite movies. Happy holidays everyone!

The essay by Clare Coffey about Mary Bailey that Ryan mentions can be found here.

