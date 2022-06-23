American School Financing Is a Disaster

Professor David I. Backer lays out the problems with how public schools are constructed and maintained.

In this episode, the hosts interview Professor David I. Backer of West Chester University. They discuss just how incredibly broken our system of school financing is, what that means for the health, safety and educational success of American students, and what might be done about it.

Things mentioned in the episode: David's newsletter, plus articles on school financing inequality in Pennsylvania, and ventilation in schools.

