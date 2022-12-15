America’s Lithium Bonanza?

×

In this excerpt of the latest bonus episode, the hosts interview David Dayen on the Sam-Bankman Fried prosecution. In the full episode, they also discuss his big Prospect report on a potentially huge source of lithium under the Salton Sea in California, and what if anything Democrats are trying to accomplish during the lame duck session of Congress.

Also mentioned in the episode: Luke Goldstein’s article on how drought has throttled barge traffic on the Mississippi River, David on Jon Stewart’s podcast talking crypto, Bernie Sanders urging President Biden to give rail workers sick days, and minting the platinum coin to get around the debt ceiling.

Left Anchor is co-hosted by Ryan Cooper, the Prospect's managing editor, and Alexi the Greek.