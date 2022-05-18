Bare Shelves and Rising Prices

×

This time the hosts interview Prospect executive editor David Dayen. They discuss the roots of the baby formula shortage, ongoing inflation, and the current investigation into alleged Chinese solar panel dumping at the Commerce Department.

Also check out the Prospect's supply chain issue, the previous episode with David on monopolization, and another episode with economist Rob Larson on inflation.

