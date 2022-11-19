×

In this episode the hosts interview Professor Chad Pearson about his book Capital's Terrorists: Klansmen, Lawmen, and Employers in the Long Nineteenth Century. They discuss how racism is heavily rooted in the need to control Black labor in the South before and after the Civil War, how the KKK was a kind of employer’s association, how the civil liberties of workers were systematically violated by corporations and the government in the Gilded Age, and more.

Left Anchor is co-hosted by Ryan Cooper, the Prospect’s managing editor, and Alexi the Greek. You can subscribe to, rate, and review the show on Apple Podcasts and Stitcher, and receive bonus content by supporting the podcast on Patreon, or by joining the Prospect as a Power level member.