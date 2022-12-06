The Crypto Shill Brigade

The hosts discuss the rapid growth and collapse of the crypto lobbying industry.

by

This time the hosts interview Marshall Steinbaum, professor of economics at the University of Utah, and The Nation's Jeet Heer, about crypto shills—who they are, how they got like that, why there are so many of them among cultural and political elites, and more. Enjoy!

Left Anchor is co-hosted by Ryan Cooper, the Prospect’s managing editor, and Alexi the Greek. You can subscribe to, rate, and review the show on Apple Podcasts and Stitcher, and receive bonus content by supporting the podcast on Patreon, or by joining the Prospect as a Power level member.

TAP depends on your support

We’ve said it before: The greatest threat to democracy from the media isn’t disinformation, it’s the paywall. When you support The American Prospect, you’re supporting fellow readers who aren’t able to give, and countering the class system for information. Please, become a member, or make a one-time donation, today. Thank you!