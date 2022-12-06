The Crypto Shill Brigade

×

This time the hosts interview Marshall Steinbaum, professor of economics at the University of Utah, and The Nation's Jeet Heer, about crypto shills—who they are, how they got like that, why there are so many of them among cultural and political elites, and more. Enjoy!

