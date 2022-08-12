Digging Into the Inflation Reduction Act

×

In this episode, the hosts interview David Dayen about just what is in the monster Inflation Reduction Act: gobs of tax credits, new regulations, tax hikes, and so on. Then they discuss what its passage reveals about the state of the Democratic coalition and what it might bode for the future.

Check out Lee Harris’s Prospect articles on the IRA and energy investment, and how corn ethanol producers might benefit; along with David’s backgrounder on it. Evergreen Action also has a useful summary of the bill here.

