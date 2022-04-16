Ground Zero for Criminal Justice Reform

Mary Moriarty, candidate for Hennepin County attorney, explains what’s been going on in Minneapolis since the George Floyd protests.

by

Mary Moriarty is running to be county attorney of Hennepin County, where she was formerly chief public defender. The hosts discuss her history in the area, what's been going in Minneapolis since the George Floyd protests, the general state of criminal justice reform, and more.

