How Rich People Stole Identity Politics

×

In this preview of the latest Left Anchor bonus episode, the hosts interview Olúfẹ́mi O. Táíwò about his discuss his book Elite Capture: How the Powerful Took Over Identity Politics (And Everything Else). To listen to the whole episode, subscribe now!

Left Anchor is co-hosted by Ryan Cooper, the Prospect’s managing editor, and Alexi the Greek. You can subscribe to, rate, and review the show on Apple Podcasts and Stitcher, and receive bonus content by supporting the podcast on Patreon, or by joining the Prospect as a Power level member.