How Rich People Stole Identity Politics

Olúfẹ́mi O. Táíwò charts a course between cynical corporate liberalism and right-wing anti-wokeness.

by

In this preview of the latest Left Anchor bonus episode, the hosts interview Olúfẹ́mi O. Táíwò about his discuss his book Elite Capture: How the Powerful Took Over Identity Politics (And Everything Else). To listen to the whole episode, subscribe now!

