Why Racism Has no Place in the Academy

Two professors explain how tolerance of bigotry at colleges and universities undermines democracy and quality scholarship.

by

This time on Left Anchor the hosts have Michael Bérubé and Jennifer Ruth on to discuss their book Its not Free Speech: Race, Democracy, and the Future of Academic Freedom. They discuss the key distinctions between free speech and academic freedom, why any defense of free speech on the merits must be rooted in democratic values, and why racist (or similarly bigoted) views have no place in today's universities.

