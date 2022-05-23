Why Racism Has no Place in the Academy

×

This time on Left Anchor the hosts have Michael Bérubé and Jennifer Ruth on to discuss their book It’s not Free Speech: Race, Democracy, and the Future of Academic Freedom. They discuss the key distinctions between free speech and academic freedom, why any defense of free speech on the merits must be rooted in democratic values, and why racist (or similarly bigoted) views have no place in today's universities.

Left Anchor is co-hosted by Ryan Cooper, the Prospect’s managing editor, and Alexi the Greek. You can subscribe to, rate, and review the show on Apple Podcasts and Stitcher, and receive bonus content by supporting the podcast on Patreon, or by joining the Prospect as a Power level member.