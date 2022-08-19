Saving American Democracy Through the States

×

In this episode, the hosts interview Aaron Kleinman, director of research for The States Project, about his work helping Democrats fight for control of state legislatures. They discuss how Republicans are plotting to use gerrymandered state legislatures as a springboard to turn America into a right-wing dictatorship, how campaign money stretches much farther in a state race as compared to a national one, conservatives’ vulnerability on abortion, and more.

Check out their “give smart” page of featured state candidates here.

