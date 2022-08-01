Stealing America Back From the Right

×

In this excerpt of the latest bonus episode, the hosts interview New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie about reclaiming American traditions and institutions from conservative Republicans who want to destroy them.

Items mentioned in the discussion: Jamelle’s columns on the Supreme Court, the Senate, and Andrew Yang’s dumb third party; Jamelle’s newsletter and podcast; and Ryan’s article "Will no one defend the American Republic?"

