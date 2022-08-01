Stealing America Back From the Right

Jamelle Bouie talks about the political utility of national symbols and the better parts of American history.

by

In this excerpt of the latest bonus episode, the hosts interview New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie about reclaiming American traditions and institutions from conservative Republicans who want to destroy them.

Items mentioned in the discussion: Jamelle’s columns on the Supreme Court, the Senate, and Andrew Yang’s dumb third party; Jamelle’s newsletter and podcast; and Ryan’s article "Will no one defend the American Republic?"

Left Anchor is co-hosted by Ryan Cooper, the Prospect’s managing editor, and Alexi the Greek. You can subscribe to, rate, and review the show on Apple Podcasts and Stitcher, and receive bonus content by supporting the podcast on Patreon, or by joining the Prospect as a Power level member.

Fortify your mind! Join the Prospect today

Support The American Prospect's independent, nonprofit journalism by becoming a member today. You will stay engaged with the best and brightest political and public policy reporting and analyses, and help keep this website free from paywalls and open for all to read. Our membership levels offer a range of perks including an opt-in to receive the print magazine by mail.