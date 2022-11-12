The 2022 Midterms

Ed Burmila comes on to discuss Democrats’ surprising performance.

by

In this bonus episode the hosts interview Ed Burmila, host of the Mass for Shut-Ins podcast and author of Chaotic Neutral: How the Democrats Lost Their Soul in the Center, about midterm results. Subscribe here to listen to the whole thing!

