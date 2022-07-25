The Art of the Deal

×

This time the hosts interview Pennsylvania state Senator Nikil Saval about the remarkable fact that he got a climate and affordable housing bill through a Republican-controlled legislature. What's up with that?

Other stuff mentioned in the episode: the previous episode with Nikil, his writing at n+1, and a run-down of Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano.

