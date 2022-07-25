The Art of the Deal

Pennsylvania state Senator Nikil Saval tells us about his bipartisan legislating.

by

This time the hosts interview Pennsylvania state Senator Nikil Saval about the remarkable fact that he got a climate and affordable housing bill through a Republican-controlled legislature. What's up with that?

Other stuff mentioned in the episode: the previous episode with Nikil, his writing at n+1, and a run-down of Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano.

