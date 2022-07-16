The Ethics of Socialism

×

This time the hosts interview Professor William Clare Roberts, author of Marx's Inferno: The Political Theory of Capital, about his debate with Martin Hägglund regarding Hägglund's book This Life: Secular Faith and Spiritual Freedom. They discuss the proper foundation of a socialist movement, the origins of capitalism, Roberts' idea of a “social republic,” what American leftists should be doing in practice, and more.

