The Hapless Merrick Garland

The Washington Post reports that after Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, Clarence Thomas’s wife was sending loony text messages to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows urging him to overturn the election. It sheds new light on the fact that Thomas was the sole person on the Supreme Court to vote against allowing the congressional committee investigating January 6 access to Trump administration communications. It isn't the first time Thomas has refused to recuse himself from cases in which his wife has a direct interest.

Yet that is only the start of arguably criminal Trump administration behavior that the Biden administration has allowed to slide thus far. To understand why, we’ve got Jeff Hauser of the Revolving Door Project on to talk about the Biden Department of Justice: how it works, what is going on there, and why Attorney General Merrick Garland appears to be slow-walking all these prosecutions.

This is just an excerpt of a longer episode, recorded before these revelations. Check out Jeff's substack here, and subscribe now to hear the full thing!

