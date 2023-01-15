The Politics of Casablanca and Inside Llewyn Davis

×

This episode is a change of pace: The hosts review two classics: Casablanca and Inside Llewyn Davis, discussing both their politics and their merits as films. Enjoy! (And please pardon Ryan for repeatedly pronouncing it “Llewelyn.”)

