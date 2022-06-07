The Politics of Time

Why did Julius Caesar change the calendar? Professor Nomi Claire Lazar explains.

by

On this episode of Left Anchor the hosts interview Professor Nomi Claire Lazar about her fascinating book Out of Joint: Power, Crisis, and the Rhetoric of Time. They discuss revolutionary leaders’ habit of changing the calendar when they seize power (think Julius Caesar, the French Revolution, or the Bolshevik Revolution), what happens when someone locks themselves in a cave for weeks with no clocks, what time has to do with political legitimacy, and more.

