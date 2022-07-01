The State of American Socialism

×

In this episode, the hosts interview David Duhalde, chair of the Democratic Socialists of America Fund and former DSA staffer, about his chapter in a new book Power Concedes Nothing: How Grassroots Organizing Wins Elections, which discusses the debate around DSA endorsing Biden and the problems the organization suffered during the 2020 campaign. They talk about the state of the socialist movement, why the left seems to have lost some of its broader cultural purchase, and what it should focus on going forward.

Left Anchor is co-hosted by Ryan Cooper, the Prospect’s managing editor, and Alexi the Greek. You can subscribe to, rate, and review the show on Apple Podcasts and Stitcher, and receive bonus content by supporting the podcast on Patreon, or by joining the Prospect as a Power level member.