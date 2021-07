This article appears in the July/August 2021 issue of The American Prospect magazine. Subscribe here.

Former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, who passed away on June 29, was famous for authoring “snowflakes”—terse, one-page memos he sent while running the Pentagon under two presidents. He would often send as many as 60 snowflakes a day. The Prospect has exclusively unearthed Rumsfeld’s final memos.