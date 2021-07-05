The Meaning of America Today

A July 4 reading list from our archive

by

Fortify your mind! Join the Prospect today

Support The American Prospect's independent, nonprofit journalism by becoming a member today. You will stay engaged with the best and brightest political and public policy reporting and analyses, and help keep this website free from paywalls and open for all to read. Our membership levels offer a range of perks including an opt-in to receive the print magazine by mail.

  