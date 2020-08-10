The Race for Vice President

Any day now, Joe Biden will make his selection of a vice-presidential running mate.
The Prospect has covered the main candidates for this role extensively, highlighting both what they can bring to the ticket and how they might fall short. The following is a selection of our best reporting on all of the potential nominees for Biden’s second in command.
Veep-pick-ology
Lessons for Joe Biden from Abraham Lincoln
How Kamala Harris Fought to Keep Nonviolent Prisoners Locked Up
As California attorney general, she spent years subverting a 2011 Supreme Court ruling requiring the state to reduce its prison population. The overseeing judicial panel nearly found the state in contempt of court.
Karen Bass: The Movement Activist as Vice President
Can this star product of South L.A.’s social justice ferment end up as Joe Biden’s improbable veep?
Susan Rice Has a Disclosure Problem
The vice-presidential hopeful has some explaining to do.
Poll Shows Warren Better for Biden Ticket Than Harris
The key question has been which running mate will help him get elected. That increasingly seems to be Elizabeth Warren.
Elizabeth Warren: VP or Treasury Secretary?
It’s a close question. But one way or another, she needs a senior post in a Biden administration.
Biden’s New Economic Nationalism: Better Than You May Think
And some of it seems to have been inspired by Elizabeth Warren.
Stacey Abrams Is Running. For Vice President.
A look at the Georgia politician’s unprecedented, oddball campaign
The Return of the Era of Governors
Suddenly, politics is no longer solely viewed through a national lens.
Women Bolster the Democrats’ Midwestern Prospects
Michigan Democrats are making a comeback. Women candidates, activists and voters are the reason why.
