The Race for Vice President

Our recent coverage of the contenders

by

Any day now, Joe Biden will make his selection of a vice-presidential running mate.

The Prospect has covered the main candidates for this role extensively, highlighting both what they can bring to the ticket and how they might fall short. The following is a selection of our best reporting on all of the potential nominees for Biden’s second in command.

