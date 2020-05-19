The Post-Corona World Podcast

× Expand Frank Franklin II/AP Photo Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens, New York, last month

For our May-June cover story, the Prospect’s senior editorial team analyzed the social and economic effects of the coronavirus crisis, and what the nation, and the world, will look like after it’s all over. Afterward, they all got together (virtually) to talk about it. In this special Prospect podcast, executive editor David Dayen, co-founders Robert Kuttner and Paul Starr, and editor-at-large Harold Meyerson discuss the post-pandemic future for labor, manufacturing, corporate power, and democracy.

×

View Transcript