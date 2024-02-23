The Prospect Weekly Roundup: Is Surveillance Reform Possible?

On today’s Prospect Weekly Roundup, writing fellow Luke Goldstein and executive editor David Dayen discussed the biggest news stories of the week that don’t get enough attention. It was a great conversation about monopoly power, money in politics, and how reform can be accomplished even with this deadlocked Congress. Here’s a quick overview of what they discussed:
- Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, a potential end to warrantless spying, and whether meaningful surveillance reform can actually be accomplished in this Congress despite bipartisan support
- The impending Capital One–Discover merger and how exactly credit card companies make money from exorbitant swipe fees
- What role bank regulators have to play in a financial landscape already dominated by banking mergers
- The hotly contested Maryland Senate primary, where whoever wins will have to face popular former governor Larry Hogan in a competitive general election
- The Biden administration wielding executive power to cancel more than $137 billion in student debt for almost four million people
As we head into a contentious election year, we'll be livestreaming every Friday at 12:30 p.m. ET to give you the information you need to understand the week in news.